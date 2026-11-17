Russian Z-channels speculate that the attack on the Kerch Bridge on November 16–17 may have been coordinated by NATO forces, citing the presence of an RC-135U reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea on the eve of the strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that “Palyanytsia” and “Ruta” drones, as well as “Neptune” and FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles, were used to strike the bridge.

According to the Russian Telegram channel “Two Majors,” strikes on the bridge were carried out at 4–5-minute intervals. The channel’s authors speculate that the operation may have been coordinated by NATO forces. They cite the presence of an RC-135U reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea on the eve of the first strike as evidence. According to the channel, this aircraft is controlled through NATO’s Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) in Ramstein.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian “Palyanytsia” and “Ruta” drones, as well as “Neptune” and FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles, were used in the operation. According to the president, the “Palyanytsia” drones struck the road section of the bridge, while the “Neptune,” “Ruta,” and “Flamingo” struck the rail section.

The Russian military Telegram channel “Rybary” described the damage to the bridge as the most severe since the start of the full-scale war. According to the channel, the structure was struck by more than ten “Flamingo” cruise missiles, as well as a significant number of drones. The channel’s authors believe that Russian air defense forces were overwhelmed by the sheer number of weapons.

BBC military analyst Ilya Abishev also highlighted the severity of the damage. He explained that the bridge’s arch structure is not merely a decorative element but plays a role in load distribution and ensures the stability of the span.

According to Abishev’s assessment, the damage to the arch cuts off Crimea’s direct road and rail connections with Russian territory. The remaining alternatives are a land route through the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, a ferry crossing, and maritime supply routes. At the same time, the analyst emphasizes that these routes have limited capacity and remain vulnerable to attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 17 that the strike on the Crimean Bridge was carried out during the seventh phase of the operation , the preparation for which had lasted several weeks. As a reminder,

Robert Brovdi,

commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

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