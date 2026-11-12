A Russian drone attacked a passenger bus in the Zaporizhzhia region; there are injuries

On November 12, Russian troops attacked a passenger bus in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three women were injured in the attack; one of them is in critical condition.

“Three women were injured, one of whom is in critical condition. At the time of the attack, there were approximately 12–15 people on the bus,” said the regional governor.

According to him, there were about 12–15 passengers on the bus at the time of the attack.

The victims are receiving the necessary medical care. The circumstances of the Russian strike are being investigated.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured as a result of the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

Read us on