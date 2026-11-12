A Russian drone attacked a residential area in Zaporizhzhia; a woman was injured

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured in the attack.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, a representative of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to him, a Russian drone struck a window of the house. The woman sustained injuries to her legs. Medical personnel are providing the victim with all necessary care.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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