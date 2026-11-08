A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Zaporizhzhia; one person was injured

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

“The Russians attacked a civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia. A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy strike,” Semikin said.

According to him, the victim was taken to a hospital, where medical personnel are providing him with the necessary care.

This was reported by Mikhail Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

This morning, November 8, Russian troops attacked a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike. At least one private home was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian forces struck a food warehouse—which had previously been attacked—for a second time. The strike triggered a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two others were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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