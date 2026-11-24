One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a UAV strike on the train station in Korosten, Zhytomyr Oblast. “Ukrzaliznytsia” reported this on November 24, specifying that the fatal injuries were caused by debris.

“An electric train was near the station at the time of the strike. Ukrzaliznytsia’s monitoring center issued a warning about the threat. The electric train crew declared a heightened danger and ordered an evacuation. Railway workers also evacuated people from the station building. There is a large permanent shelter there, where railway employees, the electric train crew, and most passengers took refuge,” the statement said.

The company emphasized that none of its employees were injured.

“We would like to emphasize once again: after an elevated danger level is declared, it is critically important to strictly follow the instructions of railway workers and the announcements being made. This saves lives. Remaining near railway infrastructure during a declared heightened danger, while railway workers are conducting an evacuation, means exposing yourself to mortal danger. Follow the instructions and travel safely!” the company emphasized.

Over the past day and during the night of November 24, Russian troops attacked civilian facilities and energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. In particular, a “Nova Poshta” branch in Korosten was hit, and a massive fire broke out there following the attack.

In October, the Russian army attacked the northern part of the Zhytomyr region several times. Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district were targeted.

On April 3, Korosten in the Zhytomyr region came under a rocket and drone attack by Russian forces. One woman was killed and seven others were injured as a result of the shelling.

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