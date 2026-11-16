A Russian drone killed a 70-year-old man in the Zaporizhzhia region; another woman was wounded

A Russian FPV drone killed a 70-year-old man in the village of Kushugum in the Zaporizhzhia district. Another person was injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia—a 57-year-old woman was wounded.

"A Russian FPV drone attacked Kushugum. A 70-year-old local resident was killed."

Later, Semikin reported a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary reports, a 57-year-old woman suffered blast injuries. She was hospitalized.

A fire broke out after the drone struck a retail kiosk. Windows were shattered in a nearby building.

The full extent of the attack is still being determined.

Source: Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

A Red Cross vehicle was damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian attack.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two members of the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team were injured while responding to the aftermath of enemy shelling. An explosion occurred near the organization’s marked vehicle as the crew was heading to the scene of an emergency to assist people.

On the evening of August 23, a Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse caught fire in Kherson due to a Russian drone attack.

Read us on