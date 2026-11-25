On Wednesday afternoon, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people, according to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.

Source: Statement by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, on Telegram.

On Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops once again attacked energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging transmission lines and cutting off power to parts of Dnipro, as well as the Dniprovskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi, and Samarivskyi districts.

As a result of Russia’s strikes on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions of the country were left without power. As of November 25, the situation is currently most critical in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia shelled energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, causing power outages.

In the Poltava region, a power line was damaged when an enemy drone crashed, causing a power outage.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, special emergency power outage schedules (SGAV) have been implemented.

Read us on