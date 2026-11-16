A Russian FPV drone attacked a village in the Zaporizhzhia region; a 59-year-old man was killed

Russian troops launched an attack using an FPV drone on the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing a 59-year-old local resident. A civilian infrastructure facility was also hit during the attack.

According to regional authorities, Russian forces used an FPV drone to attack a civilian facility in the village.

A 59-year-old man was killed in the strike. The report from the regional military administration did not provide information on other casualties or the extent of the damage.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

As a reminder, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

In Bukovina, air defense forces shot down a Russian jet drone.

Russian troops attacked a critical industrial facility in the Vinnytsia region overnight.

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