On the morning of November 20, a Russian FPV drone attacked a tram in the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strike, a woman sustained shrapnel wounds. Medical personnel are providing her with the necessary care.

According to preliminary information, the injured woman sustained shrapnel wounds. The circumstances and consequences of the attack are being investigated.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 676 strikes on 43 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Defense Council.

Specifically, the occupiers carried out:

14 airstrikes —on Zaporizhzhia, Blakytne, Myrolyubivka, Odarivka, Novorozivka, Zhovta Krucha, Tavriiske, Novoivanivka, and Huliaipilske;

522 attacks by drones of various types , primarily FPV drones;

9 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems —on Pavlivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, and Huliaipilske;

131 artillery strikes—on settlements in the region.

One person was killed as a result of Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region. One person was injured as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage following the Russian strikes on the capital on the night of November 20. According to preliminary data, three people were killed in the attack, 11 others were injured, and one person was evacuated.

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