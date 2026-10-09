The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery (OR) owned by the Russian company “Rosneft” has begun searching for employees who know how to operate combat vehicles to protect the facility from Ukrainian drones. The relevant job postings appeared on October 8 on the HeadHunter recruitment portal.

One of the listings refers to service as part of the crew of the “Shilka” self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (BM ZSU-34-23-4). Another vacancy involves operating the BMP-2 “Berezhok” infantry fighting vehicle.

Candidates must sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense to serve in the mobilization reserve, undergo training in the relevant specialty, and complete combat coordination exercises. In both cases, personnel will be required to stand watch as part of a crew and, during training exercises, to reside in the barracks as part of the BMP crew.

Requirements for applicants include completion of a full general secondary education or a secondary vocational education. Their duties will include protecting defense and industrial facilities in the Samara Region, destroying aerial targets, as well as maintaining weapons in a state of readiness and ensuring the combat vehicle is in good working order.

The listed work location is 25 Groznenskaya Street, where the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is located.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Following the strikes on the oil refinery in Russia, demand for electric vehicles has surged.

The Moscow Oil Refinery completely halted oil refining following an attack by Ukrainian drones.

On the night of September 19–20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.