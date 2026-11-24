On November 24, gas lines were damaged in the village of Kam'yanka in the Mykolaiv region as a result of Russian shelling. As a result, 50 families were left without gas service.

“Gas lines in Kamianka were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Because of this, nearly 50 families are temporarily without gas,” the statement said.

It was noted that specialists are already working to repair the damage.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv branch of “Gazmeret” on Telegram.

In Chuhuiv, Russians fired on a gas emergency response team; the driver was wounded.

In Konotop, there is a difficult situation with the power supply, but reports of a gas shortage have been denied.

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