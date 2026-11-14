A Russian attack on Pavlograd claimed one life; the number of wounded has risen to ten

One person was killed and ten others were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad on November 14.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram.

“One person was killed as a result of the enemy strike on Pavlohrad. Ten people were injured,” the statement reads.

It is noted that four women, three men, and a seven-year-old boy were hospitalized in moderate condition. Two more women will receive outpatient treatment.

As a reminder, the Russians launched a missile strike on Pavlohrad.

As a result of the Russian morning and afternoon attacks on Kyiv on November 14, drone debris was found in at least two districts of the capital.

On the night of November 13–14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 96 strike drones, 61 of which were jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the drones, but some of them reached their targets.

On November 13, Russian invaders struck a gas station in the Chernihiv region.

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