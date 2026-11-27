Three people were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of an attack on a factory in Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, on November 27. Emergency services and police are on the scene, documenting the aftermath of the shelling.

Russian forces carried out the strike during the day. The attack resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to seven others. New photos from the scene show the aftermath of the Russian shelling of the facility.

An investigative team from the Nizhyn District Police Department and emergency services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are assessing the damage, collecting evidence, and documenting the consequences of the attack.

Information regarding the shelling will be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—war crimes.

This was reported by the communications department of the Chernihiv Regional Police.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian strike on a facility in Nizhyn claimed the lives of two people.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Nizhyn Fat Processing Plant, causing significant damage to the facility.

Russia also damaged an educational institution in Nizhyn.

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