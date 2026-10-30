A Russian strike on the train station in Dnipro claimed the lives of five railway workers: two female conductors were among the dead

Five railway workers were killed as a result of a Russian drone attack on the platform of the Dnipro train station. Among them were two female conductors, an employee of the railcar depot, and two passenger service specialists. The victims are survived by their children.

The victims of the Russian attack were:

32-year-old Yana Shpakova ;

60-year-old Viktoria Nosikova ;

60-year-old Kateryna Borisova ;

Ruslan Dil, 48 ;

38-year-old Yevgeniy Kryvko.

Yana Shpakova worked as an administrator at the children’s play area at the train station. She is survived by her minor daughter.

Victoria Nosikova and Kateryna Borisova worked as train conductors.

Ruslan Dil was an employee at the Synelnykove railcar depot. At the time of the Russian attack, he was returning home from vacation.

Yevhen Kryvko worked as a passenger support and assistance specialist. He is survived by two minor sons.

All five railroad workers were killed when a Russian drone struck the platform at the Dnipro train station.

This was reported by the “Zalizna Rodina” portal.

In Dnipro, a drone from Russia, the aggressor state, attacked a loaded train platform. At least 14 people were killed, and another 14 were injured, according to The Guardian.

As a reminder, on October 29, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro. The attack killed 14 civilians, and more than 10 others were injured, many of whom are in serious condition.

Ukrzaliznytsia provided details on the circumstances of the Russian strike on the Dnipro train station, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilian passengers. According to the company, an air raid alert had been issued at the station in advance, and after an increased threat was detected, passengers on the electric train bound for Zaporizhzhia began to be evacuated. There were more than 10 minutes remaining before the strike.

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