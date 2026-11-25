Ilya Tumanov, a well-known pro-Kremlin aviation blogger who runs the Telegram channel Fighterbomber, has criticized the combat effectiveness of Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet. In his opinion, the withdrawal of these aircraft from combat operations would have almost no impact on the course of the war, whereas the Soviet Mi-8 helicopter plays a much more important role for the Russian Armed Forces.

Tumanov wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

The blogger was responding to a statement by Vadim Badeha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation, who called the Su-57 the main aircraft of Russia’s operationaltactical aviation and claimed that the fighter is allegedly the most battle-tested fifth-generation aircraft in real combat conditions.

Tumanov questioned these assessments and noted that the Su-57 has not demonstrated any advantages over the Western aircraft used by Ukraine. In particular, he asked how many American F-16s and French Mirage jets the Russian fighter had managed to shoot down.

Instead, the blogger identified the Mi-8 as the most important aircraft for Russian forces. These helicopters are used to transport personnel and cargo, evacuate the wounded, and launch unguided missiles.

According to Tumanov, it is precisely the equipment that performs a wide range of tasks on a daily basis that has greater practical value for the army than rare, flagship weapons systems. He stated that if the Su-57 were no longer used on the front lines, neither the Russian military nor the Ukrainian side would notice.

At the same time, the blogger noted that the loss of a Su-35 fighter would be significant for the Russian Air Force, and he would describe the destruction of a Su-34 strike fighter as a catastrophe.

The Su-57 is the only fifth-generation Russian fighter currently in service with the Russian Federation. According to estimates cited in the article, frontline units had received 18 such aircraft by early 2026.

Earlier, a Su-57 fighter jet exploded in Russia; the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) revealed the details.

On October 29, 2026, a Su-57 fighter jet exploded at the Russian military airfield “Akhtubinsk.” This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

A Su-57 fighter jet burned down in the Astrakhan region.

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