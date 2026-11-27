The Russian Armed Forces command is threatening to send commanders on assault missions due to a lack of progress on the Zaporizhzhia front.

According to one of the movement’s agents, the leadership of the “Vostok” military group is sternly demanding that the command of the Russian Federation’s 5th and 36th Combined Arms Armies, at anyto rectify the situation on the ground at any cost, in order to bring everything in line with the reports previously submitted “up the chain.” The command of these armies, for its part, is putting pressure on the leadership of its motorized rifle divisions (the 127th, 37th, and 64th).

According to the aforementioned reports, Russian units were already supposed to have reached the outskirts of Novomykolaivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Pokrovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In reality, however, they are still more than 30 km from Novomykolaivka and more than 20 km from Pokrovsk.

The “ATESH” partisan movement reported this on Telegram.

Fighters from the Rubizh Brigade repelled an enemy assault involving armored vehicles and motorcycles.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to destroy the aerial target.

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