Rozetka Calculated Its Losses Following the Destruction of Its Largest Warehouse in Brovary

The losses incurred by online retailer Rozetka as a result of the destruction of goods at the company’s largest warehouse in Brovary in August are estimated at 1.5 billion hryvnias.

The company completed its inventory count only three months after the Russian shelling that took place on August 5.

The value of the destroyed warehouse, including equipment but excluding inventory, was $75 million.

The destroyed property was not insured against war risks. Rozetka approached insurance companies, including “Alliance,” “Arsenal Insurance,” and “INGO,” but was unable to obtain adequate coverage.

In addition, the company faced difficulties in finding new warehouse space.

Some landlords refuse to work with the company due to the risk of Russian attacks, and in one instance, other tenants in the building objected to the company moving in.

“Fortunately, not everyone shares this view, and we’re still managing to find warehouse space. I’m very grateful to those who continue to rent to us. But right now, it’s very difficult for us,” Chechotkina noted.

The company does not store goods in warehouses without shelters for employees. If such a facility is not available, Rozetka builds it itself.

This was reported by the company’s co-owner, Iryna Chechotkina, in an interview with hromadske.

As a reminder, the Russians destroyed a Rozetka warehouse in Brovary.

In Kyiv, a Rozetka store near Comfort Town was damaged by a Russian strike.

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