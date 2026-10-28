Sadovyi explained where Russia most often sends its jet-powered drones in western Ukraine

Russian troops launch two or three waves of jet-powered drones daily toward Ukraine’s western regions. Energy infrastructure, particularly substations, remains the primary target of these attacks.

According to Andriy Sadovyi, Russian forces are directing jet-powered drones toward western Ukraine in an attempt to destroy infrastructure facilities.

The Ukrainian military is shooting down most of the aerial targets, but hits are also being recorded in the region. Most often, the enemy attempts to strike power substations.

The mayor of Lviv also spoke about the consequences of drone debris falling within the city limits.

“As for Lviv, when drones were shot down, fragments fell on residential buildings and caused some damage,” Andriy Sadovyi noted.

The mayor of Lviv emphasized that Russian troops can strike any region of Ukraine. Therefore, he said, citizens must follow safety guidelines and take shelter during air raid alerts.

“There isn’t a single safe city in Ukraine today, because any target can be hit—whether by a drone or a ballistic missile. That’s why everyone must take shelter and follow safety precautions,” the mayor of Lviv emphasized.

Andriy Sadovyi urged Ukrainians to take their own safety seriously, as the threat of Russian airstrikes persists even in the western regions of the country.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, spoke about this on the “Removska Interviews” program.

Over the course of 24 hours—from the morning of October 27 to the morning of October 28—Russian troops carried out 50 strikes on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Two men were injured as a result of the attacks.

As a result of yet another Russian shelling, the production facility of the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich was completely destroyed. The loss of production was described with the words: “The factory is no more.”

Earlier, Russia attacked a food production facility in the Odesa region.

During an attack on Kyiv, Russia also destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

In addition, Russian shelling damaged the production facilities of the brand Harvest Clothing.

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