The SBU detained a deserter who, posing as a taxi driver, directed Russian strikes against the Dnipropetrovsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a military servicemember recruited by Russian intelligence agencies who deserted his unit and passed on the coordinates of Ukrainian military and energy facilities to the enemy. To gather intelligence, he used his own car and worked as a taxi driver in frontline towns in the Synelnykivskyi district.

According to the SBU’s military counterintelligence, the detainee photographed potential targets while driving passengers and on his return trips. He used his phone to photograph sites near which he noticed concentrations of Defense Forces personnel and equipment.

Among the agent’s priority targets were air defense positions, including mobile fire groups, backup command posts, and logistics centers of the Ukrainian forces.

In addition, the man gathered information on the locations of key power substations and documented their condition following previous Russian attacks.

How the Russians Recruited the Deserter

According to the investigation, the man came to the attention of Russian intelligence agencies due to pro-Kremlin comments he left in online chat rooms for video games. After being recruited, he began carrying out the enemy’s tasks while using his job as a taxi driver as a cover.

SBU officers uncovered the suspect’s activities in advance and documented his crimes. The man was detained at his residence during the final stage of the special operation.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized two smartphones. They contained screenshots of Google Maps with markers indicating Ukrainian targets, as well as correspondence with a representative of the Russian intelligence service.

What punishment does the detainee face?

Investigators from the SBU’s Main Investigation Directorate informed the man that he is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive investigative measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Source: SBU

As a reminder, a Russian agent operating in the Kirovohrad region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Acting on orders from the Russian Federation, the perpetrator attempted to install a GPS tracker on a special-purpose vehicle escorting convoys of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

In the Vinnytsia region, an FSB agent was caught red-handed while coordinating attacks on energy facilities.

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