The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have exposed five local residents, aged 17 to 39, who are suspected of carrying out missions for Russian intelligence agencies. According to the investigation, they set fire to cars and a store selling military clothing and equipment in Kyiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

According to the security service, the suspects came to the attention of their Russian handlers while searching for easy money or dating opportunities on themed Telegram channels.

Two men were detained in Kyiv—a local minor and a 24-year-old man. Investigators claim that they used an incendiary mixture to set fire to a civilian car and a Defense Forces truck. One of them was recruited through a fake girl’s account and offered cryptocurrency in exchange for destroying vehicles that could be used by military personnel and volunteers. The other was promised money for setting fire to expensive cars.

In Kropyvnytskyi, law enforcement officers detained an unemployed man suspected of setting fire to a store selling military clothing and equipment. According to the SBU, Russian intelligence services used a dating chat to recruit the man: he initially corresponded with a supposed young woman, and later a representative of the Russian Federation made contact.

In Odesa, a conscript who had left his military unit without authorization was detained. According to investigators, he agreed to work for Russian intelligence services in exchange for money and set a car on fire. The fire spread to three other cars parked nearby.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, law enforcement officers detained a man as he attempted to set an SUV on fire. The SBU claims that prior to this, he had destroyed a minibus belonging to the Defense Forces, as well as the cars of a volunteer and a journalist. While filming the fires, the suspect displayed cards with code words on camera to confirm to his Russian handler that he had carried out his tasks.

According to the SBU, the suspects were detained within 24 hours of committing the crimes or directly during the arson attempts. During searches, authorities seized their phones containing evidence and the clothing they were wearing at the crime scenes.

All five were notified of their status as suspects under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional destruction or damage to property by arson. The penalty under this article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

This was reported by the SBU.

A Russian agent who was directing strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions was detained in Donetsk Oblast.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to direct strikes against local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

Read us on