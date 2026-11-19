Russian media outlets claimed that the “Typhoon” assault unit had allegedly captured Shylivka in the Donetsk region. However, this information is false: the village remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade explained how the Russians are attempting to spread such disinformation.

Military officials drew attention to a video being circulated by sources close to the Russian Ministry of Defense. In the footage, the Russian side claims that its “Typhoon” unit has allegedly established control over Shylivka.

The brigade emphasized that this is not true. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the village, and the Russian claim is not supported by the actual situation on the ground. “The village remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” stated the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

How the Russians Create Such Videos

Ukrainian military officials explained that Russian invaders use a familiar tactic to create propaganda materials. Individual Russian soldiers or small groups attempt to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. Their goal is to reach a specific location, unfurl a flag, and film it.

These clips are then circulated online as “proof” of the alleged capture of a settlement. However, the mere appearance of a Russian flag in a video does not mean that the Russian army controls the territory or has established a foothold there. “A flag in a video does not necessarily mean that the settlement is under their control,” the brigade emphasized.

The “assault unit” turned out to be a single soldier

The 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade also reported that the Russian “Typhoon” unit, which allegedly captured Shylivka, was not actually an assault group. According to Ukrainian military sources, the video showed a single Russian soldier.

He was taken prisoner during combat operations in the area of responsibility of the 9th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, the Russian side’s claims about the capture of the village are untrue.

The military urged people not to spread unverified claims

The brigade appealed to journalists, news outlet administrators, and social media users to verify reports about the situation on the front lines. In particular, the military urges people not to spread statements from the Russian side without confirmation from Ukrainian defenders or other reliable sources. The unit reminded the public that false information during wartime can have serious consequences. It can heighten anxiety among civilians, cause distress to the families of Ukrainian soldiers, and create additional risks for units carrying out combat missions.

Therefore, reports of the alleged capture of settlements should be evaluated with caution, and conclusions should not be drawn based solely on a video showing a flag. In this case, the 155th Brigade stated explicitly: Shylivka remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported this on Facebook on November 19.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, operators from the Apex unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

Russian occupation forces continue to attempt to advance toward Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, employing infiltration tactics with small infantry groups, but are suffering casualties even on the outskirts of the city. Orikhiv remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read us on