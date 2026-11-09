Shoigu accused Ukraine and Europe of preparing to prolong the war ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi

Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, made a series of statements regarding the war on the eve of a new round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi. He claims that Kyiv is allegedly not ready for decisions that could ensure long-term peace, while Ukraine and its European partners are supposedly preparing to continue hostilities.

According to the Russian official, Moscow appreciates U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the war. At the same time, he accused the Ukrainian authorities of being unwilling to discuss solutions that, in his view, could lead to a lasting peace.

Shoigu also stated that Ukraine and its European partners are allegedly “set on continuing the war” rather than seeking a peaceful resolution.

Separately, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council expressed dissatisfaction with the militarization of Europe and called actions in regions bordering Russia provocations.

In addition, Shoigu accused Poland and the Baltic states of systematically modernizing and expanding NATO’s military infrastructure. He also claimed that Western countries are allegedly spreading instability around the world.

All these statements were made on the eve of a planned round of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi. At the same time, Shoigu’s accusations regarding the intentions of Ukraine and European states reflect the Russian official’s personal position.

Shoigu made these remarks during a meeting of the security council secretaries of the CIS member states.

The negotiating team will consist of five officials: delegation head Rustem Umerov, Office of the President Director Kirill Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky.

European representatives will join the talks on ending the war in Ukraine, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi. France will be represented at the consultations to convey the position of European countries.

Russia will send a higher-level delegation to the trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi than it did during previous rounds. The delegation will include high-ranking diplomats and representatives of the military leadership, which may indicate Moscow’s willingness to discuss both political issues and the situation on the front lines.

European countries are not prepared to consider Moscow’s proposals to change the continent’s security architecture as long as Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and violates international agreements. This stance could exacerbate differences between European allies and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier, Sibiga outlined Ukraine’s main demands ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the international talks scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include ending attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of state leaders.

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