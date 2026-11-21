Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding “historically Russian lands.” The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that state borders are defined not by historical delusions, but by international law and the UN Charter.

In response to Lavrov’s statements, the Ukrainian minister mentioned the Kuban, Starodubshchyna, Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna, as well as Ukrainian lands in the Volga region, southern Siberia, and the Far East.

“The residents of the Kuban, Starodubshchyna, and Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna —within the current borders of Krasnodar Krai, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov Oblasts—have spoken Ukrainian for centuries and considered themselves Ukrainians. So, perhaps we, too, should demand the return of these ancestral Ukrainian lands? And at the same time, the Yellow, Gray, and Green Wedges—the lands inhabited by Ukrainians in the Volga region, southern Siberia, and the Far East?” Sibiga wrote.

The minister emphasized that this is precisely why internationally recognized borders exist in the world, which must be determined in accordance with the norms of international law.

“They are determined not by historical delusions, but by international law and the UN Charter—concepts that the Russian Foreign Minister should know well but openly disregards,” Sibiga added.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred to southeastern Ukraine and most of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, as “historical Russian lands.”

“Southeastern Ukraine, of course, and most of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, are undoubtedly historically Russian lands. The people living there were baptized in the same font as us; that is where we all come from,” Lavrov stated.

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Andriy Sibiga wrote about this on social media platform X.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a series of statements regarding Ukraine, casting doubt on its historical right to its own territory. He called southeastern Ukraine and a significant part of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, “historically Russian lands,” and accused the Ukrainian government of allegedly instilling “primitive Russophobia.”

As a reminder, Moscow has prepared its own position paper on the formation of a new security architecture in Eurasia, which, according to the Kremlin’s plan, should include all of its allies. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the proposed system should not limit the interests of any of the parties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow’s goals in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged, and that the lifting of the so-called restrictions on the rights of the Russian-speaking population must take place immediately and cannot be subject to negotiation. He made these remarks to reporters following the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila.

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