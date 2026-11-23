Over the past 24 hours, units of the SBS group struck 808 Russian occupiers, 293 of whom were killed. This is a new record for the number of enemy personnel struck.

In total, 2,552 enemy targets were struck over the past 24 hours.

Among the targets hit were:

808 enemy personnel, of whom 293 were killed;

95 drone launch sites;

1 air defense system/mobile air defense system;

20 radar stations and electronic warfare systems;

178 vehicles, specialized equipment, and engineering vehicles;

1 tank and 13 armored combat vehicles;

18 artillery systems, including 1 multiple-launch rocket system;

663 shelters and dugouts;

382 enemy UAVs of the “copter,” “wing,” “Shahed,” and “Gerbera” types.

Since the beginning of November (Nov. 1–22), units of the SBS group have struck 45,353 enemy targets, including 13,845 personnel.

Source: SBS

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 2,471 Russian servicemen. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on enemy losses.

As a reminder, in the Pokrovsk direction, servicemen of the 4th Operational Brigade “Rubizh” of the National Guard of Ukraine thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupiers to storm Ukrainian positions using armored vehicles and motorcycles.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, the Russian army lost approximately 2,310 more soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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