Ukrainian defenders maintain control over Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, the occupiers are attempting to advance on the northern outskirts of the city—in the direction of Radkivka and Kindrashivka.

According to Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, previous developments in this area mainly concerned the city’s outskirts.

On the left bank of the Oskol River, the Russians attempted to increase pressure, while on the right bank, they were forced to retreat following several Ukrainian operations.

Now the occupiers are trying to advance from the north, specifically through Holubivka and Radkivka, to reinforce their units that had previously infiltrated Kupiansk. Currently, such attempts are posing significant difficulties for them.

Tregubov also did not rule out that deteriorating weather conditions could complicate the operations of Ukrainian drones and create more favorable conditions for Russian groups to infiltrate.

Source: Ukrinform, Viktor Tregubov

DeepState has documented the advance of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.

The total combat losses of the Russian army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2026—amount to approximately 1,586,500 soldiers.

In the area of responsibility of the Joint Forces Operation, Russian troops are attempting to increase pressure along the state border. Between 10 and 12 combat engagements occur in this sector daily.

Read us on