On the night of November 26, the Ukrainian military attacked two key targets on Russian territory—the “Marinovka” airfield and a “Transneft” oil facility. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the targets had been struck, noting that the facilities are located on the Volga River and in Bashkortostan.

The missile forces struck the “Marinovka” airfield in the Volgograd region using “Neptune” missile systems from the Ukrainian Navy. Su-34 fighter-bombers are based there, from which the occupiers drop guided bombs on Ukrainian cities and the positions of our soldiers. The results of the strike and the extent of damage to the infrastructure are being clarified.

Ukrainian weapons also reached Bashkortostan. A strike was recorded on the territory of the “Subhankulovo” linear production and dispatch station. This is a Transneft hub through which oil is pumped from Western Siberia and Bashkortostan. A hit on a storage tank has been confirmed, and a fire broke out on the station’s grounds. Each such strike means less oil for refining and fewer oil rubles, which Russia is using to fund its war.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces, exercising their right to self-defense as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically undermine the enemy’s military and economic potential and compel Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 2,319 Russian occupiers.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had set a new annual record for losses since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 soldiers, already exceeding the figure for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to a leak from the Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

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