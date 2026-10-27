Defense forces struck Russian ammunition depots and troop concentrations

On October 26 and during the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military targets of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian military ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

In addition, the aggressor’s logistics depots near Luhansk, Antratsyt, and Tymonove were destroyed, and strikes were carried out against concentrations of the occupiers’ weapons, military equipment, and personnel near Krasnohorivka, Lahidne, Antratsyt, and Novopetrivka. The military command emphasized: “Operations against the enemy’s key military targets will continue until Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine ceases completely.”

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. A communications hub near the occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region was hit, as were Russian military command posts in the area of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Chervonohirka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. According to the General Staff, the facility manufactures power sources for aerial bombs, sea-based cruise missiles, and “Iskander-M” missile systems.

In Voronezh, Russia, numerous fires were reported following a drone attack.

Read us on