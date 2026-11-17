On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge may have come under rocket fire. According to preliminary reports, a Ukrainian “Flamingo” rocket may have been used in the attack. Information regarding the circumstances of the strike and its consequences is currently awaiting confirmation.

Shtilerman shared a post by Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, which mentions a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge using a “Flamingo” missile.

A photograph was also attached to the post, which allegedly shows the weapon approaching the Crimean Bridge.

At the same time, Denis Shtilerman did not issue a separate statement confirming the attack or the use of a “Flamingo” missile.

The extent of the damage to the bridge structure may indicate a significant impact.

According to OSINT sources, following the attack, an arch of the Crimean Bridge’s road section and one of its spans fell into the water.

The report does not contain official confirmation of the circumstances of the strike, the use of a specific type of missile, or the full extent of the damage.

Denis Shtilerman, chief designer and co-owner of the defense company Fire Point, reported this on social media platform X.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. OSINT sources report that a vehicle span of the bridge may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

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