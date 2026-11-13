Fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Special Operations Forces captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information. During interrogation, the captives described how Russian troops create fake videos to pass off their wishes as actual advances on the front lines.

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 6th Special Operations Regiment (Rangers). They raided an enemy position and captured two soldiers from a Russian reconnaissance unit. Along with the captives, Ukrainian special forces recovered documents and communication devices of intelligence value. “During the special operation, operatives of the 6th Rangers Regiment of the Special Operations Forces raided an enemy position and captured two servicemen from its reconnaissance unit. They also seized documents and communication devices of intelligence value,” the statement reads.

How the Russians Create Fake Videos from the Front Lines

During interrogation, the captives described the method Russian troops use to simulate the capture of Ukrainian positions and settlements. According to them, a group of soldiers carrying a Russian flag is sent to a predetermined location for this purpose. There, they display the flag, and the process is filmed by a drone. Subsequently, this footage is disseminated as alleged confirmation that the Russian army has captured a specific position or settlement.

In other words, a video showing a flag—which may appear to be evidence of the occupiers’ advance—does not necessarily indicate that control over the territory has been established. According to the Special Operations Forces, the prisoners described precisely this method of staging such footage.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured an Indonesian citizen

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces had previously captured an Indonesian citizen for the first time who was fighting on the side of the Russian army. The man in question is a 49-year-old native of the island of Java. According to Ukrainian media reports, he was sent to the Zaporizhzhia region to participate in assault operations. After a strike by Ukrainian drones on his unit, the man made his way on his own to territory controlled by Ukraine, where he was taken prisoner.

This marks the first known instance of the Ukrainian military capturing an Indonesian citizen who participated in combat operations on Russia’s side. This was reported by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region captured an Indonesian citizen for the first time who had been participating in combat operations on Russia’s side. The 49-year-old man came under attack from drones during an assault and managed to reach the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Earlier, operators from the 3rd Detachment of the 4th Regiment of the “Ranger” Special Operations Forces captured a Russian serviceman without firing a single shot. He was wearing a Ukrainian Armed Forces uniform.

The soldier from the Khmelnytskyi region, who had been a farmer before enlisting, spent 248 days at positions in Stepnogorsk and survived four wounds. Despite his hatred for the prisoner, he led him through the contact zone, according to the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade “Dyke Pole,” which published the soldier’s story on Facebook.



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