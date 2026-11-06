Fears of a new mobilization in Russia have reached their highest level in three years

Russian citizens are increasingly concerned that dictator Vladimir Putin will soon announce a general mobilization to continue the war against Ukraine.

According to a survey, 58% of Russians fear mobilization. This is the highest figure since September 2023. Sociologists recorded an all-time high in fear of being forcibly sent to the front in the fall of 2022, when the Kremlin announced the mobilization of 300,000 people. By February 2024, fears of another draft in Russian society had nearly halved—34% of respondents mentioned such a scenario. However, over the past two years, this figure has risen again by 15 percentage points.

At the same time, support for a possible mobilization among Russians has fallen to a historic low. Only 9% of respondents consider it necessary. By comparison, 11% held this view in September 2023, and 18% in August 2022.

Support for mobilization is highest among rural residents (9%) and people without a college degree or vocational training (10%). Young people (35%), those who believe the country is heading in the wrong direction (46%), and people who get their information from YouTube (47%) are the most likely to fear a new draft.

As early as the summer of 2026, Western intelligence agencies speculated that Vladimir Putin might announce a mobilization immediately after the September parliamentary elections in Russia. Similar concerns were expressed by some European politicians, notably Czech President Petr Pavel.

Indirect signs of preparations for such a scenario included stricter restrictions on conscripts for mandatory military service, the de facto elimination of medical restrictions for those wishing to sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, and a record increase in Russian military casualties on the front lines.

Despite these predictions, a full-scale mobilization has not been announced in Russia. At the same time, in September and October, lawyers documented a sharp increase in cases of men being forcibly conscripted into the army under the so-called “Penza scenario.”

Under this scheme, police officers, Russian National Guard members, and military registration and enlistment office staff participate in the roundups. Men are stopped on the streets ostensibly for minor offenses and then taken to military registration and enlistment offices or military units. There, they are forced to sign contracts through deception, persuasion, or threats.

In the fall of 2026, the number of such cases increased, and their geographic scope expanded. Complaints of forced conscription have been reported from 33 regions of Russia and the annexed Crimea, according to the publication “Verstka,” citing several human rights organizations.

The roundups were particularly large-scale in the Omsk Region, though isolated cases were also recorded in regions ranging from the Republic of Karelia to Primorsky Krai. In late October, similar incidents were even reported in Moscow: authorities there were searching for both young men to be sent for mandatory military service and older citizens whom they were trying to force to sign a contract.