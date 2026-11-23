Satellite images of the port of Benghazi in Libya taken on November 23 showed the aftermath of the attacks on the Russian dry cargo ship MV ANGARA and the corvette “Mercury.”

In the images, the MV ANGARA is moored in the northern part of the port, with smoke rising from its bow.

Fire trucks and other equipment are visible nearby. The section of the pier where two other cargo ships are moored has been blocked off by small boats.

The Russian corvette “Merkury,” which sustained serious damage, remains capsized and partially submerged.

The satellite images were released by Vantor.

Source: “Schemes” (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty).

As a reminder, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones.

Video: Drones destroyed the Russian corvette Mercury in the port of Benghazi.

On November 22 in Libya, maritime drones struck the sanctioned supply ship ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and machinery for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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