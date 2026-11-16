Satellite images show damage to the Crimean Bridge following the attack

Satellite images have captured damage to the Crimean Bridge following the attack on November 16, including at least two sections with damaged road surfaces and deformation of the bridge’s arch.

The images show at least two sections with damaged road surfaces, and damage to the bridge’s arch was also documented—the drone strike caused it to shift by 15 degrees. Traffic jams stretching for several kilometers formed on the approaches to the bridge following the strike, with approximately 2,000 vehicles stuck in lines on both sides, while the occupying authorities and the Kremlin limited themselves to statements about a temporary traffic closure and allegedly minor damage.

Source: “Glavkom.”

On November 16, Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge; traffic has been blocked.

Putin’s administration responded to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on the Crimean Bridge and acknowledged the damage.

Representatives of the occupying administration on the peninsula are expecting new attacks and complaining about a lack of air defense capabilities. According to the “Atesh” partisan movement, they are also expressing dissatisfaction with Moscow’s actions.

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