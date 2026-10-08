Psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky will be buried in Vinnytsia at the Central Cemetery, where the family crypt containing the graves of his parents and daughter is located.

The coffin containing his body was prepared for transport at a funeral home near Moscow following the farewell ceremony in the mourning hall of the Troekurovsky Cemetery, as his relatives decided against cremation. Subsequently, the body was transported in a minibus marked “Cargo 200” toward the Belarusian border. The coffin will likely be transported further through Poland to Ukraine.

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Anatoly Kashpirovsky, a native of the village of Stavnytsia in the Khmelnytskyi region, lived in Ukraine for a long time, working, among other things, at a psychiatric hospital in Vinnytsia. In 1996, he left his home in Kyiv and obtained Russian citizenship. Burial in Vinnytsia is only possible in the family plot, where his daughter Olena has been laid to rest since 2018; after her death in Canada, her father had her remains transported to Ukraine for burial.

This was reported by Russian sources, citing the Telegram channel “SHOT.”

Soviet psychotherapist Anatoly Kashpirovsky died at the age of 87. TV host Andrei Malakhov announced his death.

Earlier, Gilad Ben-Shach—a composer, music editor, and longtime employee of Kol Yisrael—died in Israel at the age of 85. He was one of the founders of the Reshet Gimel radio station and later became its manager.

In Furano, Japan, screenwriter So Kuramoto died on September 18 at the age of 91; he wrote scripts for popular Japanese television dramas, including the series “Kita no Kuni kara.” The cause of death was multiple organ failure.

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