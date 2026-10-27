Tregubov stated that the Russians are exaggerating their successes on the Velyka Burlutka front

Russian troops have been unable to expand their incursion in the Velyka Burlutka sector of the Kharkiv region, but continue to report alleged successes. This was stated by spokesperson Vitaliy Tregubov, who was commenting on the situation in that area, noting that the Russians are trying to create the impression of success for the Russian Federation’s top military leadership.

Viktor Tregubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, made this statement during a television broadcast.

“Well, as for a serious expansion—no, there are no settlements there where they can effectively establish a foothold; there are mostly forest belts and fields in the surrounding area. So I wouldn’t say there’s any significant expansion taking place there. Rather, there’s a fairly widespread ‘gray zone’ around that settlement. Are they trying to drive troops out of there? Yes, they are. Yes, they’re trying to carry out some aggressive actions. But overall, I wouldn’t say there’s any critical situation there as of now. On the other hand, which is typical for that sector—specifically the Velykyi Burluk sector—the Russians are providing their own people with absolutely fantastical statistics; they’re drawing absolutely fantastical maps for themselves. Basically, on these maps, which they submit to their own political leadership, the sector no longer exists—it’s already effectively occupied by Russian troops. Whereas the situation on the ground looks exactly the opposite,” Tregubov said.

Responding to a question about the Russians’ practice of using civilians to cover up military operations, he noted that the most recent major attempt of this kind was recorded about 10 days ago in the Kupiansk sector.

As a reminder, an Indonesian national was killed in Donetsk Oblast; Russia had lured him into the war with promises of easy money.

Over 70 attacks took place on the front lines in the past 24 hours; the hottest sectors were identified.

Earlier, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 27.

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