The Central Bank of Russia has required credit institutions to submit data on all active payment cards held by citizens to the Unified Payment Card Accounting System (ESOPK) by September 1, 2027.

Under the new rules, banks must provide the numbers and types of cards used for money transfers, as well as customers’ individual tax identification numbers (ITINs). The National Payment Card System (NSPK) will handle the round-the-clock receipt, processing, and storage of this database. In addition, starting September 1, 2027, a limit will take effect whereby an individual may hold no more than 20 payment cards in total across all banks.

Financial institutions must verify the TINs of all individual customers by January 1, 2028. If a citizen refuses to provide this information, the bank will have the right to block the individual’s remote access to accounts for six months, as well as restrict cash withdrawals via ATMs or the use of e-wallets.

The tightening of financial oversight in Russia is occurring alongside an expansion of the tax service’s powers. In particular, the Russian government has proposed requiring the Central Bank, starting January 1, 2027, to provide the Federal Tax Service (FTS) with data on citizens who regularly receive transfers from other individuals, which will allow tax authorities to request account statements. Also, starting in 2027, banks plan to be required to notify the FTS within one hour of payments made by Russians for goods and services using cards, money transfers, or the instant payment system.

Separately, a bill has been submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation that imposes strict restrictions on individuals suspected of making “suspicious transfers.” If passed, starting March 1, 2028, such citizens may be prohibited from depositing cash into accounts and receiving transfers from other individuals in amounts exceeding 30,000 rubles per month.

Source: The Moscow Times.

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