On the night of November 7, in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a strike was carried out against a Russian military base located within the “Fakel” camp. According to preliminary reports, 17 consecutive hits were recorded on the facility.

As a result of the attack, dozens of Russian occupiers were killed or wounded. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the “Center for the Study of the Occupation.”

According to Andriushchenko, the strike on the Russian military’s location at the “Fakel” camp took place around 11:30 p.m. on the night of November 7–8.

“There were 17 consecutive hits. After the first five or so, the Russians even stopped trying to shoot them down,” he said.

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Andriushchenko reported that as a result of the attack, the number of Russian military personnel killed and wounded is in the dozens.

“Between 200 and 300. They were secretly evacuated in a hurry, fearing a follow-up strike,” wrote the head of the “Center for the Study of the Occupation.”

He also explained why the information about the strike was released with a delay. According to him, the sources were in danger, so the report was not made public immediately.

“Brilliant results. The sources are safe—so, I’m sorry for the delay,” Andriushchenko noted.

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This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the “Center for the Study of the Occupation.”

As a reminder, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to carry out combat missions on Russian territory. In particular, operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted special operations behind enemy lines, inflicting casualties and disrupting logistics routes.

Russian troops continue offensive operations on various sections of the front, but have not achieved significant success due to counterattacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Ukrainian defenders are also striking enemy positions and hindering their movements.

Over the past day, 140 combat engagements took place on the front lines. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks.

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 9, 2026, amount to approximately 1,609,380 personnel, including 2,980 over the past 24 hours.

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