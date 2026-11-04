Emergency power outages have been lifted in most regions of Ukraine: where the situation remains difficult

Thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of power utility workers overnight, the situation in the power grid was partially stabilized following large-scale Russian attacks. In most regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, emergency power outages have been lifted, and the system has returned to hourly rationing schedules.

At the same time, the situation in the power grid remains challenging, especially in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. All relevant services are working in coordination to eliminate the effects of the Russian attacks as quickly as possible and stabilize the power supply.

Currently, emergency power outages remain in effect only in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrenergo reported that Russian troops continued to strike energy facilities throughout yesterday and into the night.

“Throughout yesterday and last night, the enemy continued to attack energy infrastructure. As a result of the new shelling, as well as damage from previous days, as of this morning, consumers in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions remain without power.

Power utility workers worked through the night and are continuing emergency repair work wherever the security situation allows. “All efforts are focused on restoring damaged equipment as quickly as possible and improving the power supply situation,” Ukrenergo explained.

Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing in all regions where safety conditions permit. Power utility workers are focused on repairing damaged equipment and restoring power to consumers.

This was reported by the Ukrenergo press center.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, November 3, Russian terrorists attacked energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr. Authorities are preparing to deploy “resilience centers.”

Emergency power outages are in effect in the capital and the Kyiv region during the day on November 4.

Read us on