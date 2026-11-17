On November 18, Chernihiv declared a Day of Mourning for those killed in the Russian attack
On November 18, Chernihiv will honor the memory of three men who died as a result of the Russian attack on November 16, 2026. The victims were 41, 41, and 42 years old.
As a sign of mourning, the Ukrainian national flag with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of government agencies, local authorities, businesses, and institutions.
Also on November 18, entertainment and concert events in the city will be restricted. The playing of entertainment music will be prohibited in retail establishments, restaurants, markets, and on public transportation.
Source: Chernihiv City Council.
Throughout the day on November 17, Russian troops shelled an enterprise, an energy facility, and civilian infrastructure in the Chernihiv region. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and two others were injured.
Chaus added that overnight, the enemy launched a “Gerbera” strike on a village in the Koryukivka community. A house was damaged, and a farm building caught fire.
On November 14, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in the town of Mena in the Chernihiv region. Two men were killed in the attack, and another injured person remains in the hospital.