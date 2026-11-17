On November 18, Chernihiv will honor the memory of three men who died as a result of the Russian attack on November 16, 2026. The victims were 41, 41, and 42 years old.

As a sign of mourning, the Ukrainian national flag with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of government agencies, local authorities, businesses, and institutions.

Also on November 18, entertainment and concert events in the city will be restricted. The playing of entertainment music will be prohibited in retail establishments, restaurants, markets, and on public transportation.

Source: Chernihiv City Council.