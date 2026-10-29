Photos showing the aftermath of the Russian attack on October 29 were released in Chernihiv.

Two 15-year-old girls were killed in the strike, and 23 others were injured, including four children.

Russian troops struck the city center with a “Banderole” munition while the streets were crowded with people. After the attack, fires broke out in stores, and damage to buildings was also reported.

Photojournalist Max Kishka documented the aftermath of the strike. The youngest child among the victims was only 10 months old.

Source: Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration

Two 15-year-old girls were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Chernihiv.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces launched an attack using FPV drones along fiber-optic cables against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

On Wednesday, October 28, Russian troops attacked the “Step to Animals” animal shelter in Chernihiv. One dog was killed in the strike. The Russians used a “Banderole”-type jet-powered drone to carry out the attack on the city.

On the afternoon of October 23, Russian troops attacked a business in Chernihiv with drones. People were trapped under the rubble as a result of the strike.

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