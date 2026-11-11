Three bus routes in Chernihiv have been suspended due to damage to the vehicles caused by an attack by the Russian Federation

In Chernihiv, bus routes No. 24, No. 24A, and No. 25 are temporarily out of service. According to a statement by the city council on November 11, this was caused by damage to buses belonging to one of the transit operators as a result of a Russian strike.

“Yesterday, November 10, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the enemy struck the Nova Podusivka district in Chernihiv. As a result of the attack, buses belonging to one of the companies providing city passenger transportation were damaged,” reads a statement from the city council’s press service on Telegram.

The undamaged buses are scheduled to be put into service on routes No. 25A and No. 33; the number of buses and their schedules are being finalized.

Source: Chernihiv City Council Press Office

In addition, Russian troops carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region on November 9–10. As a result of the attack, five buildings were destroyed, at least 82 homes were damaged, and one person was injured, according to Vadym Lyakh, head of the city’s military administration.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 10 other settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a boy aged 1 year and 11 months, Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on November 10.

On November 10, Russian forces attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Holovanivskyi District of the Kirovohrad region. The strike caused a fire.

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