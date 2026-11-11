In Chernivtsi, debris from a Russian drone damaged a food processing plant

In Chernivtsi, a civilian food processing plant was damaged as a result of an enemy airstrike on November 11. This was reported by Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration.

Air defense forces shot down one Russian drone over the city. Debris from the downed drone caused damage to the infrastructure of the civilian facility. All emergency services are working at the scene to address the consequences of the emergency. According to the Regional Military Administration, no one was injured in the incident, and there were no fatalities.

Source: Ruslan Osipenko, Head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, on Facebook.

In Yahotyn, Kyiv Oblast, an enemy drone struck the grounds of a high school. Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported the attack on November 11.

Russian troops continue to strike energy infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of damage to energy facilities, approximately 135,000 consumers were left without power. One person is also reported to have been injured.

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