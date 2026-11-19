On the evening of November 18, Russian troops attacked gas service workers who had responded to a call at a residential building. The driver of the emergency response team was injured in the shelling, according to Serhiy Fedorenko, the head of Naftogaz.

The incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, November 18. Emergency service workers had arrived to respond to a call at a residential building in Chuhuiv when Russian troops opened fire.

The crew’s driver was wounded in the shelling. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery; doctors currently assess his condition as stable.

Fedorenko emphasized that the shelling in the Kharkiv region was already the third such incident in the past few days:

the day before, the occupiers attacked a gas crew in the Donetsk region, where two workers were wounded;

a gas utility facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region was also hit by enemy fire—specialized vehicles were damaged there.

“This is no coincidence. The enemy is systematically targeting emergency repair crews because it understands that as long as they are working, people have gas. The Russians want to halt repairs and leave Ukrainians without heat in the winter,” the statement reads.

Gas workers continue to work around the clock both in the rear and in communities near the front lines. Specialists respond to every call wearing body armor and protective helmets.

Source: Serhiy Fedorenko

Russia has carried out 692 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in fatalities and many injuries.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged; there are injuries.

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