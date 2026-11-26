Russia has faced the “collapse of the Russian World” over the past three decades, said Leonid Slutsky, head of the LDPR faction in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, during a speech at the 28th World Russian People’s Council.

According to him, while 350 million people worldwide spoke Russian at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, that number has now fallen to 270 million, representing a loss of more than 80 million speakers. The deputy noted that hundreds and thousands of Russian schools have closed abroad, and in the countries with the largest numbers of immigrants from Russia—Germany, Israel, and the United States—children speak broken Russian only at home.

Slutsky called for the return to Russia of people who have been waiting more than 30 years to obtain Russian citizenship, but cautioned against repeating the mistakes of the state resettlement program of the early 2000s, when most resettlers returned home due to a lack of jobs, adequate healthcare, and education, as well as high crime rates in the resettlement regions. He added that the revival of the “Russian World” requires daily support for the Russian language, the need to strengthen the position of which Vladimir Putin regularly emphasizes—in particular, in November 2026, the Kremlin leader stated that Russian is currently taught at over 200 universities and 125 schools in China.

Source: Agency.

In Enhe in northern China, which was once established as a stronghold of Russian culture, no one speaks Russian today. The story of Enhe illustrates a profound contradiction in modern geopolitics: while Russian authorities justify the invasion of Ukraine as “protecting the rights of Russian speakers,” in China, the Russian language and culture are systematically disappearing.

In Estonia, Russian railway workers were forced to paint over the words “Russian World” on tank cars.

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