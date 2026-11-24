A 79-year-old resident of Dymer in the Kyiv region, whom rescuers pulled from the rubble of a residential building following a Russian attack, died in the hospital. Medical staff fought to save her life, but her injuries proved too severe.

This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to him, doctors tried until the very end to stabilize the victim’s condition, but were unable to save her. Tkachenko expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones.

Emergency responders extracted the woman during a search-and-rescue operation near the damaged residential building. She was then hospitalized to receive medical care, Tkachenko noted.

Earlier, rescue operations were completed in Dymer following a Russian strike that killed 11 people.

Following the Russian strike on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on Europe to respond to the Kremlin’s actions in a comprehensive manner. According to him, Russian provocations extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders, so the response should be directed not at individual incidents but at the source of the threat—Russia. Sibiga also emphasized that strengthening Ukraine is crucial for the security of the entire European continent.

In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to two, and the number of injured has risen to four. Rescuers recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing; currently, there is no contact with 11 people, including two children.

In Dymer, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Oblast, rescuers recovered the body of a second victim from the rubble of a five-story building. The building was destroyed by a Russian drone, and an entire stairwell collapsed during the strike. According to preliminary information, the body found may be that of a teenager.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. As a result of the strike, an entire stairwell of the residential building—from the first to the fifth floor—was destroyed. Eight people may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

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