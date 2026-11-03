In Dnipro, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 15; three are in critical condition

In Dnipro, the number of people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on the morning of November 3 has risen to 15. Three men are in critical condition.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, but it is being hampered by the threat of further Russian strikes.

“The search-and-rescue operation is being hampered by the constant threat of further strikes. Dnipro remains at risk. Stay in safe places,” said Oleksandr Hanzha.

Residents of Dnipro are urged not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters until the danger has passed.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 2, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes was recorded on the grounds of a medical facility in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of the city. As of 6:15 a.m., the number of casualties had risen to 62.

In Kharkiv, as of November 3, heat and hot water supplies have been partially suspended due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. Additionally, metro train delays are possible due to unstable voltage in the power grids.

As a reminder, Russia has launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia had deployed Tu-160 strategic bombers.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.

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