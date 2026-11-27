On November 27, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with a strike drone. The enemy strike caused a fire, and one person is reported to have been injured.

According to him, a private home caught fire due to the enemy attack. Details regarding the victims are still being confirmed.

Later, Hanzha added that an elderly woman was injured in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack.

“A 74-year-old woman was injured in this morning’s enemy attack on Dnipro. She is in the hospital in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing her with all necessary care,” he wrote.

Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, a Russian drone destroyed an apartment in a ten-story building in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, a National Guard soldier was involved in a fatal accident: the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation.

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