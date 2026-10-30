In Dnipro, a woman was injured as a result of a Russian attack carried out by Russian forces this afternoon. Five high-rise residential buildings and a school were also damaged.

“A 70-year-old woman was injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro. She is in the hospital. Doctors describe her condition as moderate,” he said.

At least five high-rise buildings and a school were damaged in the city. More than 300 windows were shattered. City services, volunteers, and representatives of the City Council’s Central Administration are working at the scene.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Russian troops have attacked Dnipro again.

14 dead and 18 wounded—Russia launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

On October 29, Russian forces attacked a dormitory at one of Dnipro’s vocational schools with a drone. Following the strike, several rooms on the top floor of the building caught fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured—people were taking shelter.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

A fire broke out at a factory in Dnipro following a Russian strike.

Read us on