There are still about 1,200 civilians in the Druzhkivka City Territorial Community. Due to the extremely difficult security situation, the evacuation of people from the community’s settlements has almost come to a halt.

Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this during an online briefing.

“According to local authorities, there are currently 1,200 civilians remaining in the Druzhkivka community… Over the past month, very few people have left—about 50 were evacuated,” he said, emphasizing that the situation is very difficult.

According to the official, up to 30 people were previously evacuated from Druzhkivka per day, but now only a handful are leaving, and evacuations have practically ceased.

Despite everything, Petlin added, evacuation teams are working in the region every day. These include one crew from the State Emergency Service’s “Phoenix” unit, 12–14 crews from the National Police’s “White Angel” unit, and volunteers—ranging from 10 to 15 crews, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, the Russians killed two people in a civilian car in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 25, Russian troops attacked an energy facility in the Poltava district with a drone, injuring four people.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of November 25, the hotel-dormitory building of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv was damaged. The blast wave shattered windows from the first to the ninth floors. No residents were injured.

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