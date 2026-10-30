In Russian Yakutia, problems have arisen with the delivery of food, building materials, and equipment to the northern regions. The disruption of the so-called “northern supply run” was caused by a lack of funding and fuel.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Nikolai Bochkov accused the federal government of failing to provide funds for dredging the Lena River basin.

Due to the fuel crisis, fuel purchases have also been restricted. Cargoes that were supposed to be delivered by ships are now being transported by motorboats, with priority given to gold mining companies.

Previously, authorities attributed the problems to a shortfall in coal production targets due to equipment breakdowns. At the same time, total coal exports from the region have increased.

Financial problems are already leading to the closure of cultural centers and sports facilities. Legislators are also considering the possibility of temporarily suspending operations at some schools and kindergartens. According to reports, utility workers have not been paid for over two months.

Meanwhile, Yakutia’s 2027 budget allocates 11 billion rubles for the construction of a bridge across the Lena River. The total cost of the project is estimated at 175 billion rubles.

Source: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (Facebook)

A week after the State Duma elections, two heads of educational institutions were dismissed in the Yakut village of Khoro: school principal Vladislav Ivanov and the director of the “Keskil” kindergarten, Sargilana Yevdokimova. In the village’s election, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) outperformed “United Russia,” but local authorities did not explain the reasons behind the personnel decisions.

In Yakutia, authorities postponed a planned pay raise for public sector employees due to additional expenses related to payments to Russian contract soldiers. Teachers, medical workers, and researchers were supposed to receive a 5.4% pay raise starting July 1, but the adjustment has now been postponed until September 1.

The Namsky District Court of Yakutia sentenced Maxim Skribkin, a 24-year-old resident of the Girsy Ulus, to two years of probation. Criminal charges were filed against him under the article regarding public calls for extremist activity on the internet.

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