A Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashed in the Kaliningrad region; there are injuries

A Su-30SM fighter jet crashed in Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast. Both pilots ejected but sustained injuries.

Russian media reported this on October 21, citing their own sources.

According to preliminary reports, both crew members survived but sustained injuries.

The circumstances of the crash and the causes of the accident are currently under investigation. There is no information yet on other casualties or the consequences of the fighter jet’s crash.

Earlier, on Tuesday, October 6, in the Zhupanovo area in southern Kamchatka, Russia, a Mi-8 helicopter made what the Russians described as a “hard landing.” Three crew members were on board; they were unharmed.

Prior to this, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber crashed in Russia.

A Mi-8 military helicopter also crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region.

Earlier, a Gripen fighter jet crashed in Hungary.

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